Djokovic is looking to win his 18th Grand Slam title when the US Open starts next week

World number one Novak Djokovic extended his unbeaten record in 2020 to 21 matches as he outclassed Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the Western and Southern Open quarter-finals.

The 33-year-old Serb, a 17-time major champion, was in imperious form as he won 6-3 6-1 against 34th-ranked Struff.

The only blip saw Djokovic unable to serve out a second-set bagel, but he hit straight back to win in 62 minutes.

Djokovic faces Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in Thursday's semi-finals.

"I'm very pleased overall. Until that last game I served very well, I was comfortably hitting the spots and getting free points there," said reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion Djokovic.

Eighth seed Bautista Agut, 32, fought back from a set and a break down to knock out Russia's defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev, seeded third, was outstanding in a one-sided first set before Bautista Agut showed his resilience and quality to win 1-6 6-4 6-3.

"Roberto is consistent and doesn't make many errors, he doesn't drop his level," added Djokovic, who beat Bautista Agut in last year's Wimbledon semi-finals.

"He is probably the most under-rated player in the last five years and deserves more respect than he gets."

In the women's singles, British number one Johanna Konta will aim to reach the semi-finals when she takes on Greek 13th seed Maria Sakkari after Djokovic's match.

The prize at stake is a meeting with Belarussian two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka, who won 7-6 6-2 against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka reached her first Western and Southern Open semi-final after fighting back to beat Estonian 12th seed Anett Kontaveit.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Osaka, 22, trailed a set and a break before reeling off nine games in a row to turn the match in her favour.

She will play Belgian 14th seed Elise Mertens, who needed little over an hour to breeze past American qualifier Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-3.

The Western and Southern Open is usually held in Cincinnati but was moved to Flushing Meadows to create a two-tournament safety bubble that also incorporates the US Open, which starts on Monday.