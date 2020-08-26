Western and Southern Open: Novak Djokovic eases into semi-finals
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
World number one Novak Djokovic extended his unbeaten record in 2020 to 21 matches as he outclassed Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the Western and Southern Open quarter-finals.
The 33-year-old Serb, a 17-time major champion, was in imperious form as he won 6-3 6-1 against 34th-ranked Struff.
The only blip saw Djokovic unable to serve out a second-set bagel, but he hit straight back to win in 62 minutes.
Djokovic faces Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in Thursday's semi-finals.
"I'm very pleased overall. Until that last game I served very well, I was comfortably hitting the spots and getting free points there," said reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion Djokovic.
Eighth seed Bautista Agut, 32, fought back from a set and a break down to knock out Russia's defending champion Daniil Medvedev.
Medvedev, seeded third, was outstanding in a one-sided first set before Bautista Agut showed his resilience and quality to win 1-6 6-4 6-3.
"Roberto is consistent and doesn't make many errors, he doesn't drop his level," added Djokovic, who beat Bautista Agut in last year's Wimbledon semi-finals.
"He is probably the most under-rated player in the last five years and deserves more respect than he gets."
In the women's singles, British number one Johanna Konta will aim to reach the semi-finals when she takes on Greek 13th seed Maria Sakkari after Djokovic's match.
The prize at stake is a meeting with Belarussian two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka, who won 7-6 6-2 against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.
Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka reached her first Western and Southern Open semi-final after fighting back to beat Estonian 12th seed Anett Kontaveit.
Two-time Grand Slam champion Osaka, 22, trailed a set and a break before reeling off nine games in a row to turn the match in her favour.
She will play Belgian 14th seed Elise Mertens, who needed little over an hour to breeze past American qualifier Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-3.
The Western and Southern Open is usually held in Cincinnati but was moved to Flushing Meadows to create a two-tournament safety bubble that also incorporates the US Open, which starts on Monday.