Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans is using the Western & Southern Open as a warm-up event for the US Open which starts on 31 August

British number one Dan Evans reached round two of the Western and Southern Open with an impressive 7-5 3-6 6-2 win over world number 17 Andrey Rublev.

There were six breaks of serve in the first set, with Evans crucially holding in the 12th game in New York.

Russian Rublev, 22, broke in the eighth game of the second set before serving out to level the match.

World number 28 Evans, 30, dominated the deciding set and clinched victory on his fourth match point.

He will now play world number 30 Milos Raonic of Canada.

"It'll probably be a little less of a physical match against Raonic," said Evans.

"But it'll be difficult. Everyone knows how good he is. I'll be looking to put my game on the court to try to beat him."

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece faces South African former Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson later on Sunday.

In the women's event, Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin of the USA plays France's Alize Cornet, while Czech top seed Karolina Pliskova faces Russian Veronika Kudermetova.