Palermo Open: Fiona Ferro wins first tour-level event since March

France's Fiona Ferro collects the Palermo Open trophy while wearing a surgical mask and gloves
Fiona Ferro wore a mask and gloves to collect the trophy in line with coronavirus restrictions

France's Fiona Ferro upset fourth seed Anett Kontaveit in straight sets to win the first tour-level tennis title in five months at the Palermo Open.

World number 53 Ferro, 23, beat the Estonian, ranked 22nd, 6-2 7-5 in Sicily.

The tournament was the first official event for either men or women held since the season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is Ferro's second ever WTA Tour title after her Swiss Open win in 2019.

