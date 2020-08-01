Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Kyrgios has never got past the third round of the US Open

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the rescheduled US Open citing safety fears caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the Australian said the United States Tennis Association was "selfish" for staging the tournament, which starts on 31 August.

Kyrgios announced his decision to pull out in a video message on social media.

"Let's take a breath here and remember what's important, which is health and safety as a community," said the world number 40.

"We can rebuild our sport and the economy, but we can never recover lives lost."