Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alexander Zverev are hoping to earn their spots in Sunday's men's final

Ultimate Tennis Showdown finals Venue: Mouratoglou Tennis Academy, France Date: Sunday, 2 August Coverage: Watch live streaming on the BBC Sport website from 20:00 BST

With matches split into quarters, a unique scoring system and mid-match interviews, it is not tennis as you know it.

The Ultimate Tennis Showdown external-link is an innovative competition organised by leading coach Patrick Mouratoglou at his academy in the south of France to help fill the void created by the suspension of the professional tours.

German world number seven Alexander Zverev faces France's Corentin Moutet in the first men's semi-final, before Canada's talented 19-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime plays veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

The men's final will be played after the women's final at 21:15.

Russian world number 30 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova takes on France's Alize Cornet, who is ranked 59th.

Mouratoglou, who has coached American great Serena Williams since 2012 and helped her win 10 Grand Slam singles titles, says the event has attracted new audiences to tennis.

"Fifty per cent of our fans were not regular tennis fans, people who were not following tennis before UTS," said Mouratoglou.

"This was our first goal. And the second goal was to reach out to a younger audience, and the average age of the UTS fan was 30. So that's extremely satisfying."