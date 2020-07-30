Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Heather Watson, ranked 50th in the world, has won all three singles matches in Roehampton this week

British number two Heather Watson helped her team narrow the gap in the Battle of the Brits with a dominant win over teenager Emma Raducanu.

Watson, playing for the Union Jacks, won 6-2 6-4 against British Bulldogs' Raducanu at the National Tennis Centre.

The British Bulldogs lead 30-17 in the unique team event, which sees the country's leading men and women playing in singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Union Jacks' Jodie Burrage and Jan Choinski won their singles matches.

Andy Murray plays alongside Lloyd Glasspool for the Union Jacks against Dom Inglot and Alastair Gray later on Thursday.

Murray, who has been dealing with pelvic and shin injuries in recent months, is playing only in the doubles because he does not want to "take any risks" with his fitness.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is planning to play in the Cincinnati Masters and US Open double header, which is set to take place behind closed doors in New York in August.

The Battle of the Brits team event has been organised by Jamie Murray to provide competitive action for British players while the professional tours remain suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first to 60 points will win the seven-day competition, which features 40 singles and 20 doubles matches and finishes on Sunday.

Thursday's order of play/results

Union Jacks 17-30 British Bulldogs (first to 60)

(Matches show Union Jacks players first)

Centre court:

Jodie Burrage 5-7 6-4 10-6 Harriet Dart (two points)

Heather Watson 6-2 6-4 Emma Raducanu (two points)

Andy Murray/Lloyd Glasspool v Dom Inglot/Alastair Gray (two points)

Not before 16:30 BST:

Ryan Peniston v Kyle Edmund

Jamie Murray/Heather Watson v Joe Salisbury/Emma Raducanu (three points)

Court one:

Naomi Broady 3-6 5-7 Maia Lumsden (one point)

Jan Choinski 6-2 6-3 Liam Broady (one point)

Anton Matusevich v Aidan McHugh (one point)

Olivia Nicholls/Alicia Barnett v Eden Silva/Beth Grey (two points)