Jodie Burrage is ranked 289th in the world and has not played on the WTA tour

Battle of the Brits Team Tennis Venue: National Tennis Centre, Roehampton Dates: 27 July - 2 August Coverage: Follow live streaming of two courts on the BBC Sport website, BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer from 11:50 BST every day.

British number one Johanna Konta was beaten in her first match since March as Jodie Burrage caused a shock at the Battle of the Brits on Monday.

Konta, ranked 14th in the world, was understandably far from her best and lacked fluency in a 6-4 6-3 defeat.

Burrage, 21, has reached the final in two LTA tournaments recently and looked sharp in a confident performance.

"It feels amazing to win against such a great player, I feel overwhelmed," said the British number seven.

"I was surprised with how I played. When I found out I was playing her I was nervous and didn't want to get hit off the court.

"This morning I was excited to get out there and swing. I didn't have any pressure."

Burrage's win gave her Union Jacks team an early lead against the British Bulldogs in an event featuring the country's leading men and women at Roehampton.

It has been organised by Jamie Murray to provide competitive action for British players while the professional tours remain suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Konta, 29, is the highest-ranked player competing in the team event, which sees two sides - led by non-playing captains - chasing points in singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Former world number one Andy Murray is only playing doubles because he does not want to take any risks with his fitness.

The 33-year-old Scot, who has dealt with pelvic and shin injuries since major hip surgery last year, is continuing to prepare for next month's behind-closed-doors US Open.

British number one Dan Evans plays Cameron Norrie, ranked 77th in the world, later on Monday, with Jamie Murray teaming up with Heather Watson in the doubles.

Monday's results/order of play

* Results/matches show Union Jacks player first

Centre court:

Jodie Burrage 6-4 6-3 Johanna Konta

Dan Evans v Cameron Norrie

Anton Matusevich v Kyle Edmund

Katie Boulter v Emma Raducanu (not before 17:00 BST)

Jamie Murray/Heather Watson v Joe Salisbury/Harriet Dart

Court one:

Ryan Peniston 4-6 6-3 7-10 Aidan McHugh

Lloyd Glasspool/Naomi Broady v Dom Inglot/Eden Silva

Heather Watson v Beth Grey

Dan Evans/Lloyd Glasspool v Dom Inglot/Alastair Grey