Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Simona Halep is the reigning Wimbledon champion

World number two Simona Halep may not be able to play in next month's Palermo Ladies Open after Italy imposed a 14-day quarantine on people travelling from Romania.

Romanian Halep, 28, was due to compete in the Italian tournament - the first WTA event since March - on 3 August before playing at the Prague Open.

Romania has seen a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Tournament organisers have asked for an exemption for players.

Tournament director Oliviero Palma said he had written to Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza, who has also imposed a quarantine on those coming from Bulgaria.

All players at the tournament will be tested for coronavirus before they travel. They will be tested again on arrival and will not be able to leave their hotel until they get the results, then further testing will take place every four days.

"We're convinced that the health protocols adopted by the WTA are so strict to guarantee the safety and health not only of athletes, yet also of all the various workers involved in the event," said Palma.