Andy Murray and Johanna Konta (right) will take part in the most ambitious British event since tennis emerged from lockdown

Andy Murray and Johanna Konta will both play in next week's Battle of the Brits Team Tennis tournament in London.

Murray will be in The Union Jacks team, alongside Dan Evans, Heather Watson and his brother Jamie, who is organising the event, which begins on 27 July.

Konta will be a member of the British Bulldogs team, which also features Kyle Edmund and Harriet Dart.

Judy Murray, Greg Rusedski, Leon Smith and Anne Keothavong will captain the sides at the week-long event.

It is being staged at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton in south-west London, which has already hosted the Progress Tour Women's Championships, won by Katie Boulter on Saturday, and Jamie Murray's previous smaller-scale 'Battle of the Brits' event in June, won by Dan Evans.

Battle of the Brits Team Tennis event

Union Jacks

Captains: Judy Murray and Greg Rusedski

Players: Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Jan Choinski, Ryan Peniston, Anton Matusevich, Jamie Murray, Lloyd Glasspool, Heather Watson, Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Naomi Broady, Alicia Barnett, Olivia Nicholls

British Bulldogs

Captains: Anne Keothavong and Leon Smith

Players: Kyle Edmund, Cameron Norrie, Liam Broady, Aidan McHugh, Alastair Gray, Joe Salisbury, Dom Inglot, Johanna Konta, Harriet Dart, Emma Raducanu, Maia Lumsden, Eden Silva, Beth Grey