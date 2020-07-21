Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Australia's Nick Kyrgios won the Washington Open, an ATP Tour 500 event, last year

The cancellation of the Washington Open will "in no way" impact next month's behind-closed-doors US Open, says the United States Tennis Association.

The return of the ATP Tour has been pushed back to later in August after the Washington event was cancelled because of "too many unresolved issues" caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It had been set to start on 13 August.

The Cincinnati Open and the US Open are still scheduled to take place back-to-back in New York from 20 August.

The USTA says the decision to hold these events is based on health and safety, the interest of the sport and financial viability.

"We are confident we remain in line with these three guiding principles," it added.

The ATP and WTA tours have been suspended since March.

The WTA Tour is set to resume with the Palermo Open on 3 August, marking the return of top-level tennis after the professional tours were suspended because of the pandemic.

Washington Open chairman Mark Ein said the unresolved issues which forced the cancellation of that event included "various international travel restrictions as well as troubling health and safety trends".

He added: "That has forced us to make this decision now in fairness to our players, suppliers and partners, so that they can have certainty around their planning."