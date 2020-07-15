Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Katie Boulter reached a career-high ranking of 82 in the world last year before a lengthy injury lay-off

Progress Tour Women's Championships Venue: National Tennis Centre, Roehampton Dates: 14-18 July Coverage: Watch live TV coverage on the BBC Sport website & app from 11:00 BST

Katie Boulter reached the Progress Tour Women's Championships semi-finals with a dominant 6-1 6-3 victory against fellow Briton Emily Arbuthnott.

Boulter, who beat Alice Gillan on Tuesday, will play British number seven Jodie-Anna Burrage in her final round-robin match before Friday's semi-final.

The 23-year-old is the favourite to win the domestic tournament at Roehampton's National Tennis Centre.

"I was relaxed today," Boulter told BBC Sport.

"I came out strong. I was very happy with the way I was playing."

After time out with injury, former British number two Boulter has dropped to 374 in the world rankings and was playing her second match in 19 weeks.

British number six Katie Swan withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday with a right hip injury, while Heather Watson and Harriet Dart pulled out before the event with ankle and groin injuries respectively.

The event - in which players call their own lines and collect balls under coronavirus restrictions - consists of two four-player pools before a semi-final knock-out stage.

Aside from the Premier singles that features Boulter, there is also a doubles competition and a Division 1 singles event.