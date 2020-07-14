Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Johanna Konta is ranked 14th in the world

British number one Johanna Konta will play in the opening tournament when the WTA Tour restarts in August.

The 2019 French Open semi-finalist joins last year's Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the field for the Palermo Ladies' Open.

The clay-court event, which starts on 3 August, marks the return of top-level tennis after the professional tours were suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Five of the world's top 20 are playing.

Konta, whose last match was a semi-final defeat by Marie Bouzkova at the Monterrey Open in March, is not competing at this week's domestic Progress Tour Women's Championships.