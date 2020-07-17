Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Katie Boulter has reached the second round at Wimbledon and the Australian Open in recent years

Former world number 82 Katie Boulter underlined why she is the favourite to win the LTA Progress Tour after moving into the final without dropping a set.

Boulter, 23, won 6-3 7-6 (7-5) in her semi-final against Freya Christie.

Boulter climbed into the top 100 and a career-high ranking last year, before dropping to 374th after time out with a back injury.

British number seven Jodie Burrage will play Alicia Barnett later on Friday in the other semi-final.

While Burrage, 21, is the highest-ranked player at the tournament after a series of withdrawals, former British number two Boulter is the player to beat based on her previous experience in Grand Slam main draws and the Fed Cup.

In her first competitive action since March, Boulter won all three of her group matches in straight sets and followed those up with a hard-fought victory over 22-year-old Christie.

Christie served for the second set at 5-4 before Boulter battled back to break, and then took the tie-breaker to beat her close friend.

"We've both had better days and I think I will have to up my game for the final," said Boulter, who had not played competitively for 19 weeks before this event. "But I got the win and that is all that counts. I'd take any win at the moment.

"I've missed playing so much. To have such a long period out was tough to take, but I'm glad we can play events like this."

British number two Heather Watson pulled out before the event with an ankle injury, while Harriet Dart did the same because of a groin injury. Katie Swan withdrew after retiring in her match against Barnett on Tuesday because of a hip injury.

Players call their own lines and collect balls under coronavirus restrictions at the tournament. Aside from the Premier singles competition, there is also a doubles competition and a Division 1 singles event.