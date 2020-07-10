Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Heather Watson is the highest-ranked player in the Progress Tour Women's Championship

The BBC will bring you live coverage of the Progress Tour Women's Championships from 14-18 July.

The tournament features 16 singles players split into two groups in an initial round-robin competition, before the knockout semi-finals and final.

GB Fed Cup stars Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Katie Boulter will take part in their first competition since sport was brought to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The Championships, which will take place behind closed doors at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, will be shown on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport app and BBC Red Button.

The leading players will also compete in the Tie-break Tens tournament at the same venue on Friday.

And the following week the final leg of the British Tour, featuring singles and doubles events for men and women, will also be available to watch on the BBC.

Schedule & TV coverage

All times BST and subject to late changes.

Progress Tour Women's Championships: Group stage

Tuesday, 14 July 11:00-17:00 on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Wednesday, 15 July 11:00-17:00 on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Thursday, 16 July 11:00-17:00 on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Progress Tour Women's Championships: Semi-finals

Friday, 17 July 11:00-20:00 on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Tie-break Tens

Friday, 17 July 17:00-18:00 on Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Progress Tour Women's Championships: Final

Saturday, 18 July 11:00 -17:00 on Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

British Tour

Thursday, 23 July, 12:00-20:00 on Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Friday, 24 July, 12:00-18:00 on Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Saturday, 25 July, 11:00-17:00 on Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Sunday, 26 July, 10:00-18:00 on Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Catch-up

You can also catch up with every match on BBC iPlayer for 30 days from first broadcast.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.