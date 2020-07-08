Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie Murray won the doubles at his own event last month alongside Neal Skupski

A mixed team version of the Battle of the Brits will take place at the end of July, with Andy Murray and Johanna Konta expected to take part.

Jamie Murray, who organised a men's version in June, and the LTA will stage it at the National Tennis Centre in London from 27 July to 2 August.

Dan Evans won the singles title at the inaugural Battle of the Brits.

Two teams of 12 - selected by non-playing captains - will chase points in singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Murray is confident his brother, Andy, and world number 14 Konta will be involved.

"I cannot tell you with a gun to my head that they will be there, but they both said they like the idea and intend to play as long as fitness is there," said the Scot.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray played in last month's tournament, reaching the semi-finals in his first event for seven months after injury.

"I need our top players intending to play in order to put these events on. Otherwise it doesn't work," added his brother.

"It will be their last opportunity to compete before the Tour starts, whenever that will start up."

The WTA Tour is due to resume in Palermo the following week, with the ATP Tour hoping to stage its first tournament since March in Washington 10 days later.

A list of the players involved, and a potential broadcast partner, will be released next week. Prize money will be awarded, and donations also made to charity.

Eight matches a day will be played over two outdoor courts, with a 10-point tie-break replacing a third set. Points will be awarded on an increasing scale as the week progresses.