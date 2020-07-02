Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Djokovic and the other players posed for photos with ball boys and girls during the event

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena have tested negative for coronavirus nine days after testing positive.

The world number one, along with Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki, all returned positive tests after playing at the Adria Tour event.

"Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena tested negative for Covid-19, as the most recent test they took in Belgrade showed," said a statement.

"They felt no symptoms and took the test after consulting with doctors."

The statement from the 17-time Grand Slam winner's management team added: "They spent the past 10 days in self-isolation upon returning from Zadar (in Croatia), having adhered to all Covid-19 protocols and safety measures."

The exhibition event, the opening leg of which was staged at Djokovic's Belgrade tennis complex in mid-June, saw packed stands and players hugging at the net, playing basketball, posing for pictures and attending news conferences together.

The second leg was held in Zadar from 20-21 June.

The players did not break any government protocols, as neither Serbia nor Croatia required the athletes to maintain any social distancing.

However, Djokovic, who was heavily criticised for staging the event, issued an apology, saying he was extremely sorry for the harm that had been caused.