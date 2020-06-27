Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie Murray says cancellation is "the most sensible decision"

This year Murray Trophy in Glasgow has been postponed until 2021.

The third staging of the ATP Challenger tournament, part-organised by Jamie Murray, was due to take place from 13-20 September at Scotstoun.

However, the "congested international tournament calendar" in the aftermath of the enforced suspension of tennis has forced its cancellation.

"It is a shame but, after discussing it, I agree that this is the most sensible decision," Murray said.

"I'm looking forward to making 2021 the best year yet for the Murray Trophy."