Dan Evans came from a set down to beat Andy Murray in the semi-finals

Dan Evans showed why he is British number one with an accomplished display against Kyle Edmund to win the Battle of the Brits final.

Evans, 30, won 6-3 6-2 as he continued the momentum he had gathered before the professional tour was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

This may have been an exhibition event but the quality at the National Tennis Centre has made it a competitive week.

The final was no exception as Evans beat Edmund for the first time.

Earlier in the day, Cameron Norrie won the third-place play-off with a 6-3 7-5 victory over James Ward, who was a late replacement for Andy Murray after the Scot pulled out with a shin problem.

