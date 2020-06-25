Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Football fan Kyle Edmund laid out three Liverpool shirts on his bench in celebration of his team's Premier League title win

Kyle Edmund continued his fine form at the Battle of the Brits event with a straight-set win over Liam Broady.

British number two Edmund had already booked his place in Saturday's semi-finals after beating James Ward and Andy Murray in his opening two matches.

The 25-year-old put in another strong performance against Broady, hitting 22 winners in a 6-3 6-3 win.

Edmund, ranked 44th, will play Cameron Norrie or Paul Jubb, who meet later on Friday, in the last four.

"I was watching the football last night and I was buzzing. I didn't go to bed until about 2am watching all the videos," said the Yorkshireman.

"But I had to remember I was a tennis player and try to concentrate. I was a bit tired this morning, but it was good. I played balanced tennis and did what I had to do."

With the ATP and WTA tours postponed until August because of the coronavirus pandemic, this event in Roehampton is providing some welcome competition for the leading British men.

British number one Dan Evans will play three-time Grand Slam champion Murray in the other singles semi-final on Saturday.

The event, which also features a doubles tournament, has been organised by Jamie Murray and is raising £100,000 for the NHS Charities Together.