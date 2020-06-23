Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Neal Skupski and Jamie Murray reached the US Open semi-finals in 2019

Battle of the Brits Venue: National Tennis Centre, Roehampton Dates: 23-28 June

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski suffered a shock defeat by Liam Broady and Cameron Norrie in the opening game of Murray's Battle of the Brits.

Broady, 26, and Norrie, 24, won 3-6 7-5 11-9 as elite British men's tennis returned behind closed doors.

The six-day charity event, organised by Murray, is being played at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

Later on Tuesday, Andy Murray will play his first match in seven months when he takes on Broady.

"You're a really good guy Andy - Sir Andy sorry," joked Broady when asked if he had a message for Andy Murray after beating his brother Jamie.

"He's a fantastic player, a fantastic champion. He's moving really well at the moment, he's telling people he's not. We'll see how it goes. I'll save the trash talk for off camera."

The singles and doubles tournament gives top British men's players competition practice before the planned restart of the professional tour in August and will raise money for NHS Charities Together.

In the doubles, two groups of three play each other in a round-robin and the top two from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Matches are two sets with a tie-break and there are no ball kids or line judges to minimise numbers on court for social distancing purposes.