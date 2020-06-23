Last updated on .From the section Tennis

World number one Novak Djokovic has become the latest tennis player to test positive for Covid-19.

It comes after Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all revealed they had coronavirus after playing at Djokovic's Adria Tour competition.

Djokovic, 33, played fellow Serb Troicki in the first event in Belgrade.

Great Britain's Andy Murray said the positive tests were a "lesson for us", while Australian Nick Kyrgios called playing a "bone-headed decision".

More to follow.