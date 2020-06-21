Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy and Jamie Murray are among the players taking part in 'Battle of the Brits' in London from 23-28 June

Andy and Jamie Murray hope to motivate the next generation of Scottish tennis players when the youngsters compete in the "Scrap of the Scots" this weekend.

Jamie Murray is organising, and both brothers are playing in, the 'Battle of the Brits' event this week in London.

Meanwhile, 'Scrap of the Scots', will take place for juniors at the Bridge of Allan Sports Club and Cromlix Hotel.

Each junior has been "buddied up" with one of the senior players and will get a good luck message from them.

"It's so important that local kids are inspired by what the top players are doing," said coach Judy Murray.

"They have a chance to experience the same type of format, so we have created 'Scrap of the Scots' to give them that opportunity."

"The closer you can bring the local kids to the big time, the more chance you have of them believing they could do that too."

The Scottish tournament is for under-12s and under-15s and will be played on one show court with the final stage contested on Sunday.

Battle of the Brits at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton is designed to give the top British players competition practice before August's planned restart of the professional tour. It will raise money for NHS Charities Together.