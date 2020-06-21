Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray's last match was at the Davis Cup Finals in November 2019

Battle of the Brits Venue: National Tennis Centre, Roehampton Dates: 23-28 June Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and follow live text commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website & app

Andy Murray will play his first match in seven months when he takes on Liam Broady on Tuesday on the opening day of the 'Battle of the Brits'.

The Scot, 33, has not played since the Davis Cup Finals in November after sustaining a pelvic injury.

The six-day charity event, organised by his brother Jamie, is being played behind closed doors at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

British number one Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund are among the others in action.

With the professional tour still suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, this singles and doubles tournament will give the top British players some competition practice before August's planned restart and raise money for NHS Charities Together.

Murray's opening match is the fourth of the day on Tuesday and so is likely to start around 17:00 BST.

Who is playing and how can I follow it?

Singles event (players' world rankings in brackets):

Tim Henman Group Greg Rusedski Group Dan Evans (28) Kyle Edmund (44) Cameron Norrie (77) Andy Murray (129) Jay Clarke (167) Liam Broady (211) Jack Draper (285) James Ward (273)

In the doubles, Jamie Murray and his partner Neal Skupski have been drawn in a group featuring Broady and Norrie, and Evans and Lloyd Glasspool. In the other group Edmund teams up with Draper to face Joe Salisbury and Jonny O'Mara, and Dom Inglot and Clarke.

The event is on Amazon Prime in the UK and BBC Sport will have selected video clips as well as BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and live text commentaries on some matches.

What is the format?

The men's singles features eight players, who are split into two groups for a round-robin stage. The top two from each group advance to the semi-finals.

The doubles is a similar format, although there are two groups of three.

Matches will be two sets with a tie-break.

There will be no ball kids or line judges to minimise numbers on court for social distancing purposes.

Order of play (starts daily at 13:00 BST)

Tuesday, 23 June

Jamie Murray & Neal Skupski v Liam Broady & Cameron Norrie

Kyle Edmund v James Ward

Dan Evans v Jay Clarke

Andy Murray v Liam Broady

Jack Draper & Kyle Edmund v Jay Clarke & Dom Inglot

Wednesday, 24 June

Liam Broady v James Ward

Joe Salisbury & Jonny O'Mara v Clarke & Inglot

Cameron Norrie v Jack Draper

Kyle Edmund v Andy Murray

Liam Broady & Cameron Norrie v Dan Evans & Lloyd Glasspool

Thursday, 25 June

Joe Salisbury & Jonny O'Mara v Jack Draper & Kyle Edmund

Dan Evans v Cameron Norrie

Jay Clarke v Jack Draper

Andy Murray v James Ward

Jamie Murray & Neal Skupski v Dan Evans & Lloyd Glasspool

Friday 26 - Sunday 28 June

Knockout stages, fixtures and times to be confirmed.