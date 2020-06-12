Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray has not played since November's Davis Cup Finals because of a bruise on his pelvic bone

Andy Murray will face Kyle Edmund on his return to tennis at this month's 'Battle of the Brits'.

The former world number one, making his first appearance in seven months, has been drawn in the "Henman Group" with Edmund, Liam Broady and James Ward.

British number one Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie, Jay Clarke and Jack Draper have been drawn in the "Rusedski Group".

The tournament - organised by Jamie Murray - will raise money for NHS Charities Together.

The tournament will take place behind closed doors at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton from 23-28 June, and will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Analysis

Russell Fuller, BBC tennis correspondent

Murray's last match was at November's Davis Cup Finals in Madrid, where the 33-year-old was struggling with a bruise on his pelvic bone, and laboured past Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.

Pre-lockdown, he had been eying up a return to the ATP Tour in Miami in late March, so the hope is the issue has settled down without the need for further surgery.

Jamie Murray conducted the draw in a socially distanced ceremony involving the players on the courts of the National Tennis Centre.

Each had a nickname - and Andy Murray is "the one hip wonder".