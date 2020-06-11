Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Judy Murray says tennis must seize the opportunity of being one of the first sports back after lockdown and avoid losing players.

Coach Murray, mother of Grand Slam winners Jamie and Andy, has enlisted her sons to produce online exercise modules for players of all ages.

Tennis is allowed to be played as coronavirus measures have been eased.

"It's a huge opportunity because we're one of the first sports back," said Murray.

"It's an opportunity to get new people into the game, to get families into the game because families have got used to learning at home.

"I've created three programmes which can all be delivered at safe distances. They're perfect for people who already play but they're also perfect for people who've never played before.

"I roped Jamie and Andy in, Colin Fleming, Jonny O'Mara, Aidan McHugh, Maia Lumsden, Ali Collins, some of the top junior players - Matt Rankin, Charlie Robertson, Lauren O'Brian and Rosie Sterk."

Murray added that the Back to Tennis with Brodies videos emphasise players using their own equipment in their own space to maintain physical distancing.

Jamie Murray and Martina Navratilova's agent Mary Greenham have organised a closed-door tournament involving the top eight British male players, which will take place from 23 June, and Judy commented: "Who knows? Tournament directing may be in his future.

"The players need competitive match practice and, again, we need to it to fit into [the life] we now live. It's going to be a very different world but I think they're all looking forward to it. They're all up for it."