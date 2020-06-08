Dan Evans says Novak Djokovic concerns over US Open restrictions only valid for top players

Britain's Dan Evans is ranked 28th in the world

Britain's Dan Evans has dismissed Novak Djokovic's concerns over players having just one member of their team at the US Open as "not such a big deal".

Organisers are considering restrictions so they can stage the New York event behind closed doors from 31 August.

World number one Djokovic thinks some of the safety protocols are "extreme", and having only one person on site with him would be "really impossible".

But Evans, 30, said: "There has to be a bit of give and take from the players."

The British number one told BBC 5 Live Breakfast: "I don't think having one person of your team only allowed is such a big deal - the majority of the draw would only travel with one coach.

"Not everyone's travelling with physios and fitness trainers like Novak said, so I think his argument there is not really valid for the rest of the draw, apart from the real top guys."

Defending champion Rafael Nadal says he currently has little desire to travel to New York, and does not think tournaments should resume until all players are able to travel freely and safely.

"It's great what the ATP did with the Relief Fund but there's nothing better than the prize money of the Grand Slams for the players to be receiving," Evans continued.

"This is the point where I think the players should really come together and Novak and Rafa should really be looking to help those players with lower ranks so they get a good pay day.

"It's obviously not all about money, it's health involved here, but if it's safe enough I don't think having just a coach is a good enough reason not to be going to a tournament."

The ATP is currently seeking the views of the players, with the United States Tennis Association likely to decide in the second half of June whether the US Open can go ahead this year.