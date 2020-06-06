Novak Djokovic: US Open coronavirus protocols 'extreme'

Novak Djokovic is a three-time winner of the US Open

World number one Novak Djokovic has called the coronavirus safety protocols, planned in order for the US Open to take place, "extreme".

The hard-court Grand Slam tournament is scheduled to start on 31 August at Flushing Meadows in New York.

"We would not have access to Manhattan, we would have to sleep in hotels at the airport, to be tested twice or three times per week," said Djokovic.

"Also, we could bring one person to the club which is really impossible."

The 33-year-old, speaking to Prva TV in his native Serbia, added: "I mean, you need your coach, then a fitness trainer, then a physiotherapist."

World number two Rafael Nadal said on Thursday he currently has little desire to travel to New York to defend his US Open title.

The Spaniard does not think tournaments should restart until every single player is able to travel freely and safely.

No tour events will be staged until the end of July - at the very earliest.

Djokovic, a three-time US Open winner, added: "I had a telephone conversation with the leaders of world tennis, there were talks about the continuation of the season, mostly about the US Open due in late August, but it is not known whether it will be held.

"The rules that they told us that we would have to respect to be there, to play at all, they are extreme."