Andy Murray to play in charity tournament for NHS organised by brother Jamie

Andy Murray will play in a tournament organised by brother Jamie that will raise money for NHS Charities Together.

'Schroders Battle of the Brits' will take place behind closed doors at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton from 23-28 June.

The tournament, which will have singles and doubles champions, will feature the likes of Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans and will be shown on Amazon Prime.

It is hoped the event will raise at least £100,000 for the NHS charities.

"The last few months have been incredibly challenging times for everyone and we see this event as our way of giving back," said Jamie Murray.

"A lot of work has gone in to make sure this could happen and we are excited to be able to bring an action-packed week of tennis, while raising valuable funds for NHS heroes to say thank you for the amazing work they have done."

He added: "I'm really excited to be, for the first time, bringing together the current generation of British male players to compete against one another while raising significant funds for charity."

Andy Murray has not played since November's Davis Cup Finals because of a bruise on his pelvic bone, but had been contemplating a return to the ATP Tour in Miami in late March when professional tennis was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.