LTA to stage domestic tennis tournaments in July

The LTA will stage four weeks of domestic tennis tournaments in July - open to the highest ranked 32 singles players who wish to enter.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray will therefore have the chance to play his first match since November.

The National Tennis Centre in London will host the first four events behind closed doors, with more venues set to be announced for August.

Sixteen men and 16 women will be able to play in the tournaments.

They will generally run from Friday to Sunday.

There will also be a one-day doubles only event for eight teams.

Scot Murray, 33, has been recovering from a pelvic injury and has not played since the Davis Cup in November.

The WTA and ATP tennis tours have been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.