Quiz: Name the year of these Rafael Nadal French Open triumphs

Remember Rafael Nadal's capris? Or the year his French Open final victory was played across two days?

The Spaniard has set records, beat great rivals and worn some memorable outfits on his way to 12 French Open men's singles titles.

This week he should have been aiming for a 13th but with the Roland Garros showpiece postponed until September because of the coronavirus pandemic, the King of Clay will have to wait.

But you don't have to wait for our quiz! Use the picture or clue to simply name the year of each of Nadal's victories.

