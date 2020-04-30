Virtual Madrid Open: Andy Murray & Kiki Bertens clinch titles

Andy Murray won the Madrid Open for a third time on Thursday without even leaving the comfort of his sofa.

With tennis suspended until at least mid-July, the Scot emerged triumphant in a contest of 16 leading ATP players who had all swapped their racquets for PlayStation 4 controllers.

David Goffin was Murray's victim in the final, with the world number 121 edging out the Belgian 7-6 (5) on the Tennis World Tour video game.

Murray, who reached the final by walkover after Diego Schwartzmann had a "connection issue", twice served to stay in the contest and trailed 5-4 in the tie-break before winning the last three points.

The Scot, who has not played since November because of complications arising from his hip operation, had previously won in Madrid on a hard court in 2008, then on clay five years ago.

He claimed the biggest share of a 150,000 euros (£131,210) prize pot, which will be donated to lower-ranked players whose incomes have dried up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kiki Bertens, who should have been defending her WTA title in Madrid next week, claimed the women's title.

The Dutch world number seven beat Fiona Ferro of France after overcoming Caroline Wozniacki in the semi-finals.