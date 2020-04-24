Andy Murray to play Rafael Nadal in virtual version of Madrid Open

Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal will compete from their own homes via an online video game

Andy Murray will play Rafael Nadal next week - from his own home, in a virtual version of the Madrid Open.

Gael Monfils and Denis Shapovalov are also in his group, while fellow Briton Johanna Konta will pit hers gaming skills against Victoria Azarenka.

Thirty-two players will be involved in the charity event, with the winners deciding how much they wish to donate to players struggling financially.

The event runs from Monday to Thursday next week, with play from 14:00 BST.

Prize money of 150,000 euros (about £132,000) will be directed to good causes - with the winners able to donate part of it to players struggling because of the sporting shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Madrid Open was scheduled to take place from 1-10 May but was cancelled because of the pandemic. All professional tennis has been cancelled until at least 13 July.