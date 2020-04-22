'Merge tennis' governing bodies,' says Roger Federer

Roger Federer has won seven Wimbledon titles

Roger Federer believes "it is time for men's and women's tennis to be united" in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion wants the men's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) to merge.

"We can come out of this with two weakened bodies or one stronger body," said Federer, who added it "probably should have happened a long time ago".

Last year WTA president Micky Lawler said it should be seriously discussed.

In a series of social media posts on Wednesday, Federer added: "I am not talking about merging competition on the court but merging the two governing bodies that oversee the men's and women's professional tours.

"It's too confusing for the fans when there are different ranking systems, different logos, different websites, different tournament categories."

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep said Federer "was not the only one" who thought the two bodies should merge, while Argentine Diego Schwartzman and two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza also agreed.

All tennis has been abandoned until at least 13 July, with Wimbledon cancelling its grass court tournament for the first time since World War Two because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It followed the postponement of the French Open, which was due to begin in May but has been rescheduled to take place in Paris from 20 September-4 October.