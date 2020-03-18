Coronavirus: USTA has not ruled out US Open date switch

Flushing Meadows traditionally hosts the final Grand Slam of the year

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) says it has not ruled out the possibility of switching the US Open to a later date, after the French Open was moved back to September.

USTA says it is assessing all options but is not currently implementing any changes to its schedule.

The US Open, which is played in New York, is due to begin on 31 August.

USTA also criticised the French Tennis Federation's unilateral decision to move the dates of Roland Garros.

The event in Paris was due to be played from 24 May to 7 June, but instead will take place from 20 September to 4 October.

That means it will begin just one week after the completion of the US Open.

"At a time when the world is coming together, we recognise that such a decision should not be made unilaterally," the statement said.

"Therefore the USTA would only [act] in full consultation with the other Grand Slam tournaments, the WTA and ATP, the ITF and our partners, including the Laver Cup."