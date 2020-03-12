Davis Cup Finals: Great Britain paired in group with France and Czech Republic

Great Britain were beaten in the semi-finals last year by the eventual winners, Rafa Nadal inspired Spain, at La Caja Mágica in Madrid

Great Britain, Davis Cup winners in 2015, have been paired in the same group as France and the Czech Republic for this autumn's Finals in Spain.

Holders Spain have drawn Russia and surprise finalists Ecuador, who shocked Japan, at the 18-team event from 23-29 November at La Caja Magica in Madrid.

Last year's runners-up Canada are in Group B with Kazakhstan and Sweden.

Serbia, who have world number Novak Djokovic in their ranks, go into Group F with Germany and Austria.

Croatia, Australia and Hungary are in Group D, while the United States, Italy and Colombia are in Group E.

Sweden, Austria and Hungary will all be making their first appearance at the Finals.