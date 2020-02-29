Mexican Open: Rafael Nadal to face Taylor Fritz in men's final

Rafael Nadal has won every set on his way to a third Mexican Open final

World number two Rafael Nadal has reached the final of the Mexican Open by beating Grigor Dimitrov.

The 33-year-old Spaniard, who remains on course for his third Mexican title, cruised past the Bulgarian 6-3 6-2 in the semi-final.

He will face 22-year-old Taylor Fritz, who had to come from behind against fellow American John Isner 2-6 7-5 6-3 in Acapulco.

World number 35 Fritz beat Britain's Kyle Edmund in the last eight.

Fritz has never played Nadal, who has won every set on his way to his third Mexican final, 15 years after his first.