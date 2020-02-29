Mexican Open: Rafael Nadal to face Taylor Fritz in men's final

  • From the section Tennis
Rafa Nadal
Rafael Nadal has won every set on his way to a third Mexican Open final

World number two Rafael Nadal has reached the final of the Mexican Open by beating Grigor Dimitrov.

The 33-year-old Spaniard, who remains on course for his third Mexican title, cruised past the Bulgarian 6-3 6-2 in the semi-final.

He will face 22-year-old Taylor Fritz, who had to come from behind against fellow American John Isner 2-6 7-5 6-3 in Acapulco.

World number 35 Fritz beat Britain's Kyle Edmund in the last eight.

Fritz has never played Nadal, who has won every set on his way to his third Mexican final, 15 years after his first.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you