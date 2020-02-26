Dubai Tennis Championships: Dan Evans through to quarter-finals after beating Pierre-Hugues Herbert
British number one Dan Evans saved three match points in the deciding set as he reached the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.
World number 37 Evans, back on court just 24 hours after his first-round win, secured a narrow 7-5 3-6 7-6 (9-7) over 79th-ranked Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
Evans, 29, came from 5-2 down to take the first set and trailed 4-6 and 6-7 in the deciding tie-break.
However, a Herbert error gave Evans victory after two hours and 46 minutes.
He next plays sixth seed Andrey Rublev, who defeated Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (7-3) 6-0.