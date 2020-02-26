Dubai Tennis Championships: Dan Evans through to quarter-finals after beating Pierre-Hugues Herbert

From the section

Dan Evans was knocked out of the Australian Open in January by Yoshihito Nishioka

British number one Dan Evans saved three match points in the deciding set as he reached the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

World number 37 Evans, back on court just 24 hours after his first-round win, secured a narrow 7-5 3-6 7-6 (9-7) over 79th-ranked Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Evans, 29, came from 5-2 down to take the first set and trailed 4-6 and 6-7 in the deciding tie-break.

However, a Herbert error gave Evans victory after two hours and 46 minutes.

He next plays sixth seed Andrey Rublev, who defeated Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (7-3) 6-0.