Mexican Open: Kyle Edmund beats Feliciano Lopez in straight sets

Kyle Edmund is ranked 44th in the world

Kyle Edmund continued his good run of form with a straight-set win over Feliciano Lopez at the Mexican Open.

Edmund, 25, who won the New York Open earlier in February, beat the 38-year-old Spaniard 6-4 6-1 in Acapulco.

He came through an evenly balanced first set before an early break in the second set put him on his way to a comfortable victory in 68 minutes.

The British number two now faces Australia's Alex Bolt or Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Britain's wildcard Cameron Norrie, 24, could not sustain his dominant first-set form and fell to a 2-6 6-3 6-3 defeat by France's Adrian Mannarino.