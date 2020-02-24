Coco Gauff: American teenager breaks into world's top 50

Coco Gauff is ranked 49th in the world

American teenager Coco Gauff has broken into the world's top 50 for the first time.

Now ranked 49th in the world, Gauff is the first 15-year-old in 15 years to reach the women's top 50.

Gauff's breakthrough was when she defeated Venus Williams on her way to reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019 in her first Grand Slam.

Last month she lost to Sofia Kenin in the Australian Open fourth round in only her third Grand Slam appearance.

Gauff finished 2019 ranked 68th, having also reached the third round at the US Open where she lost to defending champion Naomi Osaka and winning her maiden WTA title at the Linz Open in October.

She has climbed the rankings at a rapid rate, having started 2019 ranked number 686.

Bulgaria's Sesil Karatantcheva, now 30, was the last 15-year-old to break the world's top 50 in August 2005.

Australian Ashleigh Barty, 23, remains number one in the world.

Cori 'Coco' Gauff will be 16 on 13 March 2020.