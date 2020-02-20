Roger Federer to miss French Open after having knee surgery

  • From the section Tennis
Roger Federer
Federer will miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota and Miami in addition to the French Open

Roger Federer will miss this year's French Open after having knee surgery.

The 38-year-old had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee - which had been "bothering him for a little while" - in Switzerland on Wednesday.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion who won his only title at Roland Garros in 2009, said doctors were "very confident of a full recovery".

"After the procedure, the doctors confirmed it was the right thing to have done," he said.

In addition to the French Open, which takes place from 24 May-7 June, Federer will also miss the tournaments at Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota and Miami.

"See you on the grass!" added the eight-time Wimbledon champion, who was knocked out of last month's Australian Open in the semi-finals by Novak Djokovic.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Featured

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you