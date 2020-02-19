Cameron Norrie knocked out of Delray Beach Open

Norrie was ranking world number 41 at last year's French Open - his highest career ranking

British number two Cameron Norrie was knocked out of the Delray Beach Open in Florida by teenager Brandon Nakashima, who is ranked 294th in the world.

Norrie, 24, who has a world ranking of 60, lost 7-5 6-2 to the 18-year-old American in the second round.

Nakashima, who is competing in his debut ATP Tour event on a wildcard, is the youngest player in the tournament.

On Tuesday, British number three Kyle Edmund was forced to withdraw because of illness.