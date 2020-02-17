Rotterdam Open: Gael Monfils beats Felix Auger-Aliassime to defend title

  • From the section Tennis
Gael Monfils (r) after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime to win the Rotterdam Open in 2020
Gael Monfils (r) beat teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime to win the title for a second successive year

Gael Monfils beat Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2 6-4 to win the Rotterdam Open for a second straight year.

Monfils, playing in his third Rotterdam final in five years, broke twice en route to serving out the opening set.

Auger-Aliassime, 19, saved four match points while trailing 5-2 in the second set but Monfils reasserted his dominance to win in 87 minutes.

The title was the second in seven days for 33-year-old Monfils after winning in Montpellier last weekend.

British number one Dan Evans was knocked out by third seed Monfils at the quarter-final stage.

Frenchman Monfils then beat Serb Filip Krajinovic in the semi-finals, while 19-year-old Auger-Aliassime beat Pablo Carreno Busta.

