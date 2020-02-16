New York Open: Kyle Edmund beats Andreas Seppi in final

Edmund's last ATP tournament win came at the European Open in Antwerp in October 2018

British number three Kyle Edmund won his first ATP event since October 2018 by beating Andreas Seppi 7-5 6-1 in the final of the New York Open.

Edmund converted his one break point in the first set to take the opener against the 35-year-old Italian.

The 25-year-old then took a 3-0 lead in the second set before going on to win it and the match.

Edmund was in fine form with his serve as he hit 11 aces during the final and did not face any break points.

"There's a lot hard work throughout the year, a lot of ups and downs that you don't see behind the scenes," said Edmund.

"To win this title means a lot to me."