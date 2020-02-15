New York Open: Kyle Edmund beats Miomir Kecmanovic to reach final

Edmund is ranked number 62 in the world

British number three Kyle Edmund reached the final of the New York Open after beating Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1 6-4.

The victory has seen the 25-year-old reach his first ATP final since he won the European Open in Antwerp in October 2018.

"This is great to be back in a final, playing the matches you want to be playing," Edmund said.

"I obviously want to go all the way, but I'm enjoying my tennis."

Edmund will play Italy's Andreas Seppi or American Jason Jung in the final.