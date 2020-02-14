New York Open: Kyle Edmund reaches semi-finals with win over Kwon Soon-woo

  • From the section Tennis
Kyle Edmund
Kyle Edmund was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open

British number three Kyle Edmund reached his first ATP semi-final since June 2019 with victory over South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo.

The 25-year-old recorded a 3-6 6-2 7-6 (7-5) win over the world number 84 and will now play Serbia's sixth-seed Miomir Kecmanovic.

USA's third seed Reilly Opelka faces Chinese Taipei's Jason Jung later.

Australian Jordan Thompson takes on Italy's Andreas Seppi in the other quarter-final.

Earlier, Kecmanovic defeated French fourth seed Ugo Humbert 3-6 6-2 6-4.

