Rotterdam Open: Dan Evans beaten in quarter-finals by Gael Monfils

  • From the section Tennis
Dan Evans
Evans pushed Monfils close in a competitive first set

British number one Dan Evans was knocked out of the Rotterdam Open at the quarter-final stage after losing to defending champion Gael Monfils on Friday.

Third seed Monfils came through a tight first set to win 7-6 (7-5) 6-2.

The Frenchman will face either Serbia's Filip Krajinovic or Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev.

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta will play Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other semi-final.

Carreno Busta beat Italian Jannik Sinner 7-5 3-6 7-6 (8-6) while Auger-Aliassime overcame Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 6-4 7-6 (8-6).

