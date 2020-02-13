New York Open: Kyle Edmund reaches quarter-finals

Kyle Edmund was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open

British number one Kyle Edmund progressed to the quarter-finals of the New York Open with a straight-set victory over Dominik Koepfer.

Eighth seed Edmund took one hour and 33 minutes to beat the German 6-2 6-4.

The 25-year-old will next play South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo, who beat Milos Raonic 6-2 6-7 (2-7) 6-3 in his second-round match.

Britain's Cameron Norrie will look to join Edmund in the last eight when he faces Jason Jung later on Thursday.