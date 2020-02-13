Andy Murray: 'If anyone can come back from an injury like that, he can,' says top coach Jose Higueras

Andy Murray has not played since the Davis Cup event in Madrid in November

One of the leading coaches in tennis, Jose Higueras, is tipping Andy Murray to make a successful return.

The former world number one is currently off the tour with pelvic bone bruising, having had hip replacement surgery at the beginning of 2019.

The 32-year-old Scot has not played since the Davis Cup finals in November.

"If there's a chance anyone can come back from an injury like that, I think Andy will," said Higueras, who has worked with Roger Federer.

Pete Sampras, Jim Courier and Michael Chang are other Grand Slam winners to have worked with the 66-year-old Spaniard, who is is guest coach for a week at the new LTA tennis academy in Stirling.

"Andy is a great player and someone who I enjoy watching because he plays an all-court game, which is the way I like to watch tennis," he said.

"One of the toughest things for me with athletes is when their careers are hindered by injury. I think it was a very unfortunate thing for him because he was at the top of his game when it happened.

"If there is no chance because of the nature of the injury then it's out of his control, but I'm hoping that he can recover fully and if there is a chance then yes, I think he's going to come back."

Murray's return to singles started in Cincinnati last August, culminating in victory at the European Open in Antwerp in October.

Following his latest setback, the three-time Grand Slam winner is now contemplating whether he will be fit enough for the upcoming US hard-court campaign.

Currently ranked at 128, he would rely on wildcard invitations to play at the Masters events at Indian Wells at the beginning of March or in Miami towards the end of the month.

Jose Higueras(centre) with the first intake of students at the LTA tennis academy in Stirling

Meanwhile, Murray has been helping the only Scot in either of the LTA academies; Matthew Rankin from Edinburgh.

The 15-year-old last spoke to the double Wimbledon champion just before Christmas and was urged to work hard and take advantage of the opportunity he has been given.

The Stirling academy has a first intake of eight students, who receive coaching and sports science back-up at Stirling University on top of an education at Dollar Academy.