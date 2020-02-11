New York Open: Kyle Edmund reaches last 16 with win over Yasutaka Uchiyama

From the section

Kyle Edmund was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open

British number three Kyle Edmund reached the last 16 of the New York Open with 7-5 6-4 win over Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama.

Edmund claimed the opening set when he broke the world number 97's serve in the 12th game.

The players exchanged breaks in the next set before Edmund broke Uchiyama again to seal victory.

Edmund will now play either Canadian qualifier Brayden Schnur or German Dominik Koepfer.

Briton Cameron Norrie faces American qualifier Brian Shi later on Tuesday.