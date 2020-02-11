New York Open: Kyle Edmund reaches last 16 with win over Yasutaka Uchiyama

  • From the section Tennis
Kyle Edmund
Kyle Edmund was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open

British number three Kyle Edmund reached the last 16 of the New York Open with 7-5 6-4 win over Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama.

Edmund claimed the opening set when he broke the world number 97's serve in the 12th game.

The players exchanged breaks in the next set before Edmund broke Uchiyama again to seal victory.

Edmund will now play either Canadian qualifier Brayden Schnur or German Dominik Koepfer.

Briton Cameron Norrie faces American qualifier Brian Shi later on Tuesday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you