Fed Cup: Great Britain to face Mexico away in play-off tie

Great Britain lost 3-1 to Slovakia in Bratislava on February 7-8

Great Britain will travel to Mexico in April for a Fed Cup play-off tie that they must win to avoid relegation.

Anne Keothavong's team failed to reach this year's inaugural Fed Cup Finals by losing a qualifying tie to Slovakia last weekend.

If they win in Mexico they will get the chance to qualify for the 2021 Finals but if they lose they will be relegated to the Europe/Africa zone that is notoriously difficult to get out of.

The tie will be played on 17-18 April.

Mexico, who as hosts will be able to choose the surface the best-of-five tie will be played on, will confirm the venue at a later date.

Last year, Great Britain ended a 26-year wait for promotion to the World Group level of the women's team competition.

They had reached promotion play-offs five times in eight years before finally getting out of the Europe/Africa zone and will be keen to avoid slipping back so soon.

Britain were without world number 14 Johanna Konta for the 3-1 defeat in Bratislava after she opted to sit out the Fed Cup this year to protect her body following a knee injury.

Keothavong has said she will try to persuade Konta to change her mind and return to the team for the play-off.

But it could be a hard prospect to sell with the tie being played so far away and at a time when several of the WTA events are being played on clay in Europe as players gear up for the French Open in May.

The draw included two spaces for the nations advancing from the delayed Asia/Oceania Group I event that is now taking place in Dubai on 3-7 March.

The event was delayed and the venue changed from China because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

